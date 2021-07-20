Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrey Lapa
SOLVVE

Dating app

Andrey Lapa
SOLVVE
Andrey Lapa for SOLVVE
Hire Us
  • Save
Dating app tiktok webgradients iphone ios heart like match stories ui8 gradient theme boys girls dating mobile app dark
Dating app tiktok webgradients iphone ios heart like match stories ui8 gradient theme boys girls dating mobile app dark
Dating app tiktok webgradients iphone ios heart like match stories ui8 gradient theme boys girls dating mobile app dark
Dating app tiktok webgradients iphone ios heart like match stories ui8 gradient theme boys girls dating mobile app dark
Dating app tiktok webgradients iphone ios heart like match stories ui8 gradient theme boys girls dating mobile app dark
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 3.png
  3. 2.png
  4. 5.png
  5. 4.png

Match. Chat. Date. That’s our mantra. It’s easy and fun to find people on our dating platform app. Make your profile stand out with your best pics and a little something about you to increase your match-making potential. Use the 👉Swipe Right™👉 feature to Like someone, use the 👈Swipe Left™👈 feature to pass. If someone Likes you back, It’s a Match! And, there’s no pressure: We created the double opt-in, which means two people have to show a mutual interest in order for there to be a match. How many dating apps can say that?🤔

Stay tuned to get more shots soon. Press "L" to inspire us 😉 and subscribe to be aware of new hot shots from our SOLVVE team!
You can also find our profiles on Behance |
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Linkedin | Website

SOLVVE
SOLVVE
Let's go 🚀
Hire Us

More by SOLVVE

View profile
    • Like