Famous Actor In India Vir Das

Vir Das is the best actor in India who has been entertaining the world not only with his standup shows but also by performing in music concerts and method acting in various movies. His hard work and willingness to do something in comedy have showcased the performer present in him. He started as a stand-up comedian in the US performed at the Habitat Center. Vir started his career on TV by hosting two TV shows on Zoom Channel. This famous actor has performed over 100 comedy shows in all the major cities.

