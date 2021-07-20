Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Uphold Solution

Finance App

Uphold Solution
Uphold Solution
  • Save
Finance App xd uikit ios android application manager money finance uidesign uiux concept app
Download color palette

Hello Creative People 😊, Today we are very excited to share one of our latest work on "Finance App" Design concept with animation and UI Kit. Hope you like it & press "L" to show your love❤️ Thanks for your time and have a good day! Available for new projects! Let's have a talk: info@upholdsolution.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Uphold Solution
Uphold Solution

More by Uphold Solution

View profile
    • Like