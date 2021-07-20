Sign Up Page - DailyUI Day 001

Hi all,

I am a beginner to UX Designing and this is my first time attempting a UI design challenge from dailyui.co.

For my day-1 challenge, I was prompted to design a sign up page for any app or website. I came up with the idea of creating a simple sign up page for a plant app using Figma that helps users find plant shops in their neighbourhood. The design layout was adapted from Dylan Kelson from Dribbble. The link to his work is provided below:

https://dribbble.com/shots/8112642-Sign-up-concept

Lesson learned: The field where data is to be entered should be highlighted (in green here) to inform the users that they are entering a text in that field.

The color palette was inspired from Jan Mraz, a UX/UI Designer who I follow on Instagram and the font pairing was inspired from fontpair.co.

I highly appreciate your feedback on my design :)

Thank you!