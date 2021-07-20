Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Smart Car Parking Mobile App Design

Smart Car Parking Mobile App Design app development parking app car clean ui booking parking lot navigation uxuidesign ui ux appdesign mobileapp mobile parkingapp smart city map smartparking carparking smartcarparking
Get complete control over the way you experience parking using our alluring smart car parking app.

Here we make an app design clean and user friendly interfaces with a perfect color scheme. Using this app users can choose location, time, vehicle type and payment option. You can easily navigate and book the slot as per your requirement.

To make a user friendly app we featured maps which help users to reach the nearby parking spots. The next screen shows estimated parking time where users can extend time or end parking.

Tools: Adobe Photoshop , Adobe Illustrator
