The Prunening: A Mock Horror Movie Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A facetious mock horror movie poster about the dumb things mental health disorders can make you cry about.
The back story: Having my hands wet makes me very anxious and uncomfortable. One day I was doing the dishes after I’d put some bread in the toaster. Since it’s winter, the butter is super hard to spread. When the toast popped I scrambled to dry my hands, but couldn’t get them dry enough to handle the toast in time to put the butter on so it could melt enough to spread… I burst into tears. It was ridiculous, and I was laughing through my tears at the time explaining to my partner why I was so upset.