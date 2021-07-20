The Prunening: A Mock Horror Movie Poster

A facetious mock horror movie poster about the dumb things mental health disorders can make you cry about.

The back story: Having my hands wet makes me very anxious and uncomfortable. One day I was doing the dishes after I’d put some bread in the toaster. Since it’s winter, the butter is super hard to spread. When the toast popped I scrambled to dry my hands, but couldn’t get them dry enough to handle the toast in time to put the butter on so it could melt enough to spread… I burst into tears. It was ridiculous, and I was laughing through my tears at the time explaining to my partner why I was so upset.