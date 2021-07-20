Joanna

Brand identity for a candle artisan

Brand identity for a candle artisan brand book brand vector natural brand organic instagram post stationery visual identity candle logo design illustration branding minimalist elegant logo logotype graphic designer brand
I've created a visual identity for a candle artisan. The part of the project was to create stationery and posts for instagram. I've designed a brand book and pattern as well. The goal was to create very elegant and sophisticated look.

