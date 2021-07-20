Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
Node – Crypto NFT iOS UI Kit

Node – Crypto NFT iOS UI Kit wallet ios app c4d render 3d illustration 3d animation exchange crypto nft ios mobile app mobile ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
  1. Node-dribbble-shot1.mp4
  2. node-dribbble_04.png
  3. node-dribbble_01.png
  4. node-dribbble_05.png
  5. node-dribbble_03.png
  6. node-dribbble_02.png

Meet Node - a crypto NFT marketplace iOS UI design kit for Figma, Sketch, and Adobe XD. The kit includes 126 stylish mobile screens in light and dark mode, a bunch of crypto 3D illustrations, 1 SaaS landing page with full premade breakpoints, and hundreds of components to help you ship your next crypto, NFT product faster.

Types of screens included: onboarding, connect wallet, home feed, profile, upload, menu, search, product detail, notification...

Get it exclusively at UI8.net

