Node – Crypto NFT iOS UI Kit

Meet Node - a crypto NFT marketplace iOS UI design kit for Figma, Sketch, and Adobe XD. The kit includes 126 stylish mobile screens in light and dark mode, a bunch of crypto 3D illustrations, 1 SaaS landing page with full premade breakpoints, and hundreds of components to help you ship your next crypto, NFT product faster.

Types of screens included: onboarding, connect wallet, home feed, profile, upload, menu, search, product detail, notification...

Get it exclusively at UI8.net

---

🔥 Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW