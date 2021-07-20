Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jordie Peters
WorkingMouse

Wine 101

Jordie Peters
WorkingMouse
Jordie Peters for WorkingMouse
Wine 101 vino wine brush animation illustration design poster
Wine 101 vino wine brush animation illustration design poster
Wine 101 vino wine brush animation illustration design poster
Internal promo material for a Friday arvo Inspo Jam at WorkingMouse. In this session we'll be treated to a wine tasting class by our colleague Alice Spies.

In the lead up to Al's 'Wine 101' Inspo Jam, I was briefed to design a poster for the event. Typically hung in the office kitchen or on the back of the toilet door - I thought I would take it a step further and play with animation across different social platforms.

When wine boosts your antioxidants, mood and good times - why would you ever say Vino?! VIYES!

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
