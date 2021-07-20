Trending designs to inspire you
Internal promo material for a Friday arvo Inspo Jam at WorkingMouse. In this session we'll be treated to a wine tasting class by our colleague Alice Spies.
In the lead up to Al's 'Wine 101' Inspo Jam, I was briefed to design a poster for the event. Typically hung in the office kitchen or on the back of the toilet door - I thought I would take it a step further and play with animation across different social platforms.
When wine boosts your antioxidants, mood and good times - why would you ever say Vino?! VIYES!