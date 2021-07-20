Jackie Kao

Unfold Produce Photography

Unfold Produce Photography colors imagery identity branding social photoshoot stacked grids digital farming vertical vegetables produce art direction photography concept animation gif
Flexing some art direction skills with these sculptural stacks of product as Unfold’s hero photography style for website and social. These images expand visually on the concept of vertical farming of growing crops in vertically stacked layers.

