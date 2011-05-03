Aidan Hornsby

ActionNotes Icon Re-hash (Detail)

Aidan Hornsby
Aidan Hornsby
  • Save
ActionNotes Icon Re-hash (Detail) actionnotes ios ipad icon ring bind book cover grey black silver chrome
Download color palette

The ActionNotes icon is getting a little love in preparation for an upcoming release.

70b6c502b8679b710840bd45f9fec935
Rebound of
ActionNotes Icon 01
By Dave Hornsby
View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Aidan Hornsby
Aidan Hornsby

More by Aidan Hornsby

View profile
    • Like