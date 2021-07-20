Joanna

Hand drawn illustrations for candle labels

Joanna
Joanna
  • Save
Hand drawn illustrations for candle labels branding logotype minimalist vector drawing logo graphic design vintage elegant label hand drawn illustration
Download color palette

I've been asked to create a logo and illustration which will reflect a vintage, old book vibe. I've chosen to keep the drawings black and white and add a bit of beige colour to the background. Check my Instagram @artphysisgraphics to see them all!

Joanna
Joanna

More by Joanna

View profile
    • Like