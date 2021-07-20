Alex Parsley

E-commerce Product Page

Alex Parsley
Alex Parsley
  • Save
E-commerce Product Page design ui web ux webdesign trend website design e-commerce ecommerce e commerce uiux ui design homepage landing landing page store ui shopify woocommerce ux design interface
Download color palette

Hi, friends!

Some other screens from the e-commerce project I am working on.

What do you think? Let me know in the comments below.

Check out full Case Study on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/123805321/E-commerce-ui-design

Alex Parsley
Alex Parsley

More by Alex Parsley

View profile
    • Like