Landing page Chat app

Landing page design for a chat app redesign landing page
Cleaned design easy to use. The template is designed so that
you only need to replace text and images, saving you time as
you work.
Design-Figma.
Image Short-unsplash.
Text-Dummy text generator
Have any question about project ?
Feel free to ask at:kushalkarmaker@gmail.com
Cheers!!