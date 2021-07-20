Kushal karmaker

Landing page Chat app

Kushal karmaker
Kushal karmaker
  • Save
Landing page Chat app design ui card ui typography ux
Download color palette

Landing page design for a chat app redesign landing page
Cleaned design easy to use. The template is designed so that
you only need to replace text and images, saving you time as
you work.
Design-Figma.
Image Short-unsplash.
Text-Dummy text generator
Have any question about project ?
Feel free to ask at:kushalkarmaker@gmail.com
Cheers!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Kushal karmaker
Kushal karmaker

More by Kushal karmaker

View profile
    • Like