VitalGym. eCommerce website for home gym equipment

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

💪 In the period of lockdown and the pandemic, a lot of attention was paid to the resources that allow you to build a gym right at home. Universal high-quality sports equipment with minimal overall parameters is exactly what you need to keep yourself in good aesthetic shape at home

🏋️ This project, at its early stage, was focused on the sale of just one single product - high-tech collapsible dumbbells. It has now grown to become one of the leading online sports equipment retailers in the UK. Recognizable brand style, effective user experience, as well as quality products and services provided - all this became the key to the success of this project.

VitalGym is live here: https://vitalgym.co

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
