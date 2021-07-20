Minh Pham ✪

3D Interaction for web with Spline

Minh Pham ✪
Minh Pham ✪
  • Save
Download color palette

Check out how I made this 3D interaction https://youtu.be/b2vdgNy1yFM

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Minh Pham ✪
Minh Pham ✪
Real work under NDA, here's for fun!!!!!!!!

More by Minh Pham ✪

View profile
    • Like