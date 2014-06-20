Jimi Filipovski

AIGA Chicago Design Week

Jimi Filipovski
Jimi Filipovski
  • Save
AIGA Chicago Design Week aiga illustration cdw chicago design week simple clean
Download color palette

A few illustrations I made for AIGA Chicago design week.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Jimi Filipovski
Jimi Filipovski

More by Jimi Filipovski

View profile
    • Like