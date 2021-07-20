Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Template Bundle

Pixel Contact Form Builder - Plugin & Autoresponder

Template Bundle
Template Bundle
  • Save
Pixel Contact Form Builder - Plugin & Autoresponder contact form builder plugin builder plugin wordpress plugin wordpress contact form
Download color palette

Pixel Form Builder Plugin is a powerful plugin that allows website owners to create any type of form like a contact form, subscription form. We have added many features to build beautiful forms. There are lots of features that have been added like Import, Export, User Database, Clone Forms, etc.

This plugin integrates with 21 Auto Responders. The Auto Responders are – Aweber, Convert Kit, Dip, Mailchimp, GetResponse, Constant Contact, IContact, Campaign Monitor, Active Campaign, Hubspot, Mailer Lite, Market Hero, Sendloop, SendReach, SendLane, Vertical Response, Cleverreach, Sendiio, Mailvio, Custom HTML, SendinBlue and Benchmark.

Download Link - https://codecanyon.net/item/pixel-form-builder/32238882

#wordpresss #wordpressplugin #autoresponder #plugin #html #mailchimp #contactform #pixelxnx #pixelform #hubspot #formbuilder #aweber #website #websitedesign #formbuilderplugin

Template Bundle
Template Bundle

More by Template Bundle

View profile
    • Like