Pixel Contact Form Builder - Plugin & Autoresponder

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Pixel Form Builder Plugin is a powerful plugin that allows website owners to create any type of form like a contact form, subscription form. We have added many features to build beautiful forms. There are lots of features that have been added like Import, Export, User Database, Clone Forms, etc.
This plugin integrates with 21 Auto Responders. The Auto Responders are – Aweber, Convert Kit, Dip, Mailchimp, GetResponse, Constant Contact, IContact, Campaign Monitor, Active Campaign, Hubspot, Mailer Lite, Market Hero, Sendloop, SendReach, SendLane, Vertical Response, Cleverreach, Sendiio, Mailvio, Custom HTML, SendinBlue and Benchmark.
Download Link - https://codecanyon.net/item/pixel-form-builder/32238882
#wordpresss #wordpressplugin #autoresponder #plugin #html #mailchimp #contactform #pixelxnx #pixelform #hubspot #formbuilder #aweber #website #websitedesign #formbuilderplugin