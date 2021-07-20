Neelisha Patil

Coffee Shop Brand UI Design - Blended Color Palette

Neelisha Patil
Neelisha Patil
  • Save
Coffee Shop Brand UI Design - Blended Color Palette brown branding design shop ui figma palette color coffee
Download color palette

Love at first sip with MOKA Coffee. UI Design for a Coffee shop brand using Coffee color palette and stylish font to go along with the design system.
'
Hope you like it! <3

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Neelisha Patil
Neelisha Patil

More by Neelisha Patil

View profile
    • Like