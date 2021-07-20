Paul Robinson

Paper Cuts - DVD cover

Paul Robinson
Paul Robinson
  • Save
Paper Cuts - DVD cover university project dvd cover graphic design design photoshop
Download color palette

University Project - DVD cover (Psychological Thriller)
Requirements: Design and produce a DVD cover that follows design trends in line with the selected genre and industry standards.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Paul Robinson
Paul Robinson

More by Paul Robinson

View profile
    • Like