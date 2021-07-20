Websait for an online balloon store

Website for an online store selling balloons.

The task of the project was to develop a stylish website with an emphasis on simplicity and modernity in design. With a clear structure and simple interface. Submit information about ordering, delivery and payment. And also so that buyers have the opportunity to see ready-made balloon compositions with prices.

In the process of developing the site, a full cycle of design process was passed: research of the target audience, analysis of competitors and niches. The logic and visual presentation of the brand are well thought out. The key pages of the online store were drawn.