Create Website That Serves as Best Sales Friend

A good website should work as your sales team’s most reliable friend. So, putting more thought and effort into designing an engaging business website returns a lot. Around 80% of consumers visit the website first before proceeding to the business.

Speak to any business proprietor or executive and ask them how their business changed over the past years, and there are chances that they’ll mention their consumers.

https://alto-palo.com/blogs/good-website-serves-sales-teams-best-friend/