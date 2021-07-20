Create Website That Serves as Best Sales Friend

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A good website should work as your sales team’s most reliable friend. So, putting more thought and effort into designing an engaging business website returns a lot. Around 80% of consumers visit the website first before proceeding to the business.
Speak to any business proprietor or executive and ask them how their business changed over the past years, and there are chances that they’ll mention their consumers.
https://alto-palo.com/blogs/good-website-serves-sales-teams-best-friend/