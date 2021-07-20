Corvette Landing Page - UI/UX

Trending designs to inspire you
Landing page design for the all new 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette. This landing page is designed specifically to advertise the all new C8 Corvette. The focus for this landing page is to increase conversion rates for dealership marketing campaigns helping lowering the costs of acquiring leads.
