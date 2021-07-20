Julian Ospina

Corvette Landing Page - UI/UX

Corvette Landing Page - UI/UX colombia medellin chicago ux ui track car drag drift v8 zora exotic sketch photoshop illustrator vector american muscle car general motors chevrolet corvette
Landing page design for the all new 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette. This landing page is designed specifically to advertise the all new C8 Corvette. The focus for this landing page is to increase conversion rates for dealership marketing campaigns helping lowering the costs of acquiring leads.

