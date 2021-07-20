Athlete’s Social Network App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How’s it going, friends? Take a look at how the Purrweb team designed a social network for athletes and their coaches!🏋️‍♀️

On the shot there is

📕 personal data of an athlete — biography or characteristics

⚽️ match highlights and player’s results

🥇 match news

⚪️ 🔵 The colour palette is white and gray. Accent colour is blue which renders more dynamics.

This app helps athletes and their coaches to keep themselves informed about their personal data and also throws athletes together

Created by Alexander Lopatin