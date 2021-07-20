Athlete’s Social Network App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
How’s it going, friends? Take a look at how the Purrweb team designed a social network for athletes and their coaches!🏋️♀️
On the shot there is
📕 personal data of an athlete — biography or characteristics
⚽️ match highlights and player’s results
🥇 match news
⚪️ 🔵 The colour palette is white and gray. Accent colour is blue which renders more dynamics.
This app helps athletes and their coaches to keep themselves informed about their personal data and also throws athletes together
Press ❤️ if you like our design and share feedback
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Alexander Lopatin