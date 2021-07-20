Sandeep Singh

Job Finder App

Sandeep Singh
Sandeep Singh
  • Save
Job Finder App icon vector logo typography illustration design branding app ui ux
Download color palette

Here is another replica of a beautiful interface of an app which helps its users to find job according to their references.
Please do let me know how you guys find it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Sandeep Singh
Sandeep Singh

More by Sandeep Singh

View profile
    • Like