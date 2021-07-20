MQoS

Game Store App - Multi-Game Collection App

MQoS
MQoS
Hire Me
  • Save
Game Store App - Multi-Game Collection App ui-ux design 3d design 3d games multiplayer games ui-ux app store design mobile app design chess game games store app gaming store app gaming apps play store app videogame store app design gaming app game store app game store games app game app gamestore
Download color palette

Today I want to share my exploration design about the Game Store App UI concept. Users who wish to have a wide range of favorite and new games on one platform will be happy to have a game store like our new design concept.

Design Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! 😉

If you like, hit the like button ❤️.

✉️ We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@multiqos.com

🌎 Follow Us For More Updates
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Dribbble | Behance

MQoS
MQoS
Design, Develop & Deliver UX/UI, Mobile & Web Design Project
Hire Me

More by MQoS

View profile
    • Like