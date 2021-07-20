Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Li Min Soh

Yi Jun and Cheryl

Li Min Soh
Li Min Soh
  • Save
Yi Jun and Cheryl illustration chinese painting painting
Download color palette

This is a live candid illustration or painting of a couple done in 15 minutes, using Chinese ink and brushes.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Li Min Soh
Li Min Soh

More by Li Min Soh

View profile
    • Like