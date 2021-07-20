Anatoliy
Medical Dental Web App Website

Medical Dental Web App Website ux ui medicine inspiration inspi medical app tooth stomatology clinic health treatment dental landing minimal concept medical care hospital doctor website
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 3.jpg
  3. 2.jpg

Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram
| Linkedin

Hey guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.

This cool concept was created for dental prosthesis laboratory.
Color scheme was determined according to website thematic.
I used only two colors as this is product with high price rage.

Thanx for watching
Your likes❤ and comments are really helps me

Medical Web App Website
