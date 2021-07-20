Medical Dental Web App Website

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram
| Linkedin
Hey guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
This cool concept was created for dental prosthesis laboratory.
Color scheme was determined according to website thematic.
I used only two colors as this is product with high price rage.
Thanx for watching
Your likes❤ and comments are really helps me