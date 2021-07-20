adidas GMR App

Pass, sprint, shoot – it all counts in EA SPORTS FIFA Mobile. adidas teamed up with Electronic Arts, Google and intive to create GMR, an experience that connects the analog with the digital world. GMR consists of an insole with a Jacquard™ by Google smart tag which is capable of detecting football-specific movement and the adidas GMR mobile app, designed and developed by intive, that guides the user through the journey from collecting data on real playfields and syncing it to the virtual stadiums of EA SPORTS FIFA Mobile to improve the skills of the user’s team.

The main challenge for the design of the adidas GMR mobile app was to guide the user through the onboarding and tag pairing process as smooth and quick as possible so the ball can be kicked in minutes after unpacking the tag.