Gold Icons

Gold Icons web illustration design medals medal honorable honor award flat icon set icon icons branding brand cheesburger burger notification data statistic gold
Icons for TBC app in Colaboration with Neopix.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-burger-collective/id1187749108

New achievements for The Burger Collective app are here! The experience of reviewing burgers just got better with new gamification and badges of honor.

Rebound of
Burger Achievement
