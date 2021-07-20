CBD Living Water | CBD Seltzer Water | Hemp Beverage

Cannabidiol is one of the most active ingredients in Cannabis which is derived from the Hemp plant. As opposed to THC, the main psychoactive compound in Marijuana, CBD does not get you high. In fact, it offers mild relaxation and immense pain relief. As a result of the positive effects of CBD, it is found in many different products. The CBD water is more of a natural extension with the CBD sparkling water as the next step. For more detail, visit us https://hempandbarrel.com/product-category/hemp-beverage/