Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hemp Barrel

CBD Living Water | CBD Seltzer Water | Hemp Beverage

Hemp Barrel
Hemp Barrel
  • Save
CBD Living Water | CBD Seltzer Water | Hemp Beverage hemp beverage
Download color palette

Cannabidiol is one of the most active ingredients in Cannabis which is derived from the Hemp plant. As opposed to THC, the main psychoactive compound in Marijuana, CBD does not get you high. In fact, it offers mild relaxation and immense pain relief. As a result of the positive effects of CBD, it is found in many different products. The CBD water is more of a natural extension with the CBD sparkling water as the next step. For more detail, visit us https://hempandbarrel.com/product-category/hemp-beverage/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Hemp Barrel
Hemp Barrel

More by Hemp Barrel

View profile
    • Like