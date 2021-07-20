Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tushar

Landing Page Design (#dailyui #003)

Tushar
Tushar
  • Save
Landing Page Design (#dailyui #003) web webpage 003 landing landing page yogic yoga shiv hindu branding logo trending trendy mobile ui design app dailyui
Download color palette

This is landing page of a website which have reading material of rich ancient Hindu culture.
Let me know your thoughts.

A03154be531141588eedb40b8ecbacd1
Rebound of
Landing Page Design Exploration
By AR Shakir
Tushar
Tushar

More by Tushar

View profile
    • Like