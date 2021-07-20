Sayef Mahmud
Pixel Navy Agency

Finance app UI design concept

Sayef Mahmud
Pixel Navy Agency
Sayef Mahmud for Pixel Navy Agency
Finance app UI design concept user experience creative ui graphic design mobile banking online banking credit card minimalistic financial finance app money transfer finance app money app ux ui user interface mobile app app design ui design interface design
Download color palette
  1. Finance App ui design.png
  2. splash ui-1.png
  3. splash ui.png
  4. splash ui-2.png

Hello designers!
Here is my new mobile ui design concept for a Finance application. I hope you will like this mobile app ui design. Fell free to share you feedback. Critiques are wellcome. Press "L" to show some love!
Say Hi anytime to: hello@pixelnavy.com

Have a project? I am available at: design.isayef@gmail.com
Pixel Navy Agency
Pixel Navy Agency
We’re here to create beautiful, functional showcases for you
    • Like