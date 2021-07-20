Const Lab

Gabriel Rossi — Guide, Retail and Brand books

Gabriel Rossi — Guide, Retail and Brand books jewelers brand identity brand premium luxury print pages golden ratio magazine spread book design illustrator brand book retail book guide book jewelry branding
We design the grid, font sizes, indents and the logo on the principle of the Golden Ratio.

Here are shown covers and several spreads of the main books of the company.

