Slatter a natural handbrused font

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Slatter is a natural handbrused font. This font help you to make something which need the natural handwritten, like using the real brush.
You can use this font for making an awesome lettering, logo, invitation, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special events and so much more!.
In Zip Package :
– Slatter otf
– Slatter ttf
– Slatter woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
#Font #Typeface #Brush #Handbrush #Handwritten #Handlettering #Lettering #Simple #Natural #Handlettered #Brushpen #Textured #Casual #Marker #Display #Handmade #Rough #Elegant #Dry_Brush #Man
https://putracetol.com/product/slatter/