PutraCetol Studio

Slatter a natural handbrused font

Slatter a natural handbrused font
Slatter is a natural handbrused font. This font help you to make something which need the natural handwritten, like using the real brush.
You can use this font for making an awesome lettering, logo, invitation, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special events and so much more!.

In Zip Package :
– Slatter otf
– Slatter ttf
– Slatter woff

Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/slatter/

