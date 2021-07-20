LagneshRorschach

#theeran-extendedcut

#theeran-extendedcut
A Rider on a futuristic bike. (some akira vibes i guess)
தீரன்(theeran) is a tamil word meaning "Brave & fearless". Years back, Made a simplified version of this for a tshirt design. Updated this to my current limits.
Hope you find this interesting. TYTC

https://www.instagram.com/lagnesh_rorschach/

