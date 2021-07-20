Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SAM151515

Atheena

SAM151515
SAM151515
  • Save
Atheena minimal typografhy clothing brand logo fashion logo fashion brand fashion logo design clean tag website web logo icon graphic design flat design dailylogochallenge branding app challenge
Download color palette

Day 4 of #dailylogochallenge out of Day 50.
Prompt: Single Letter Logo.
Brand: Atheena.

Font: Delugional by Roland Hüse - https://gum.co/HfKnJ
MockUp: https://www.freepik.com/

SAM151515
SAM151515

More by SAM151515

View profile
    • Like