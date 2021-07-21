Simple product designer portfolio website

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I already have a portfolio website for my web design and development work that works well — it's fun and does a good job of promoting the work I want to do (roomfive.net). But, it isn't good for promoting the more 'serious' side of my work — namely; consulting, product, and system design, where I'm targeting a very different audience. This new portfolio needs to simply communicate what I do, why I'm qualified to do it, how I can help, and share some basic examples of my work.
I designed and built a simple, minimal, and content-driven one-page website. The design is super simple, so the experience needed to be more captivating. I added a subtle delayed scroll, animated load of content, and changing colours as you scroll. Take a look: andrewcouldwell.com