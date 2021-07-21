Simple product designer portfolio website

I already have a portfolio website for my web design and development work that works well — it's fun and does a good job of promoting the work I want to do (roomfive.net). But, it isn't good for promoting the more 'serious' side of my work — namely; consulting, product, and system design, where I'm targeting a very different audience. This new portfolio needs to simply communicate what I do, why I'm qualified to do it, how I can help, and share some basic examples of my work.

I designed and built a simple, minimal, and content-driven one-page website. The design is super simple, so the experience needed to be more captivating. I added a subtle delayed scroll, animated load of content, and changing colours as you scroll. Take a look: andrewcouldwell.com