Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Charan

Tooltip

Charan
Charan
  • Save
Tooltip figma web ui interaction design design dailyui ux
Download color palette

Today I Would like to share a Tooltip. It means as info tip or hint is a common graphical user interface element which, when hovering over a screen element or component, a text box displays information about that element.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Charan
Charan

More by Charan

View profile
    • Like