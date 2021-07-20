Rafaela Miranda

Daily UI 009 :: Music Player

Daily UI 009 :: Music Player ui red velvet kpop design mobile app song player music daily ui
Daily UI 09 inspired by Red Velvet's album "The ReVe Festival" Day 1. Hope you like it ;)

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
