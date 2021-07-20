Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Neelisha Patil

Flyaway Travel Company Landing Page

Neelisha Patil
Neelisha Patil
  • Save
Flyaway Travel Company Landing Page figma modern ux ui trek mountain sea nature blue travel design
Download color palette

Flyaway Travel Company Landing page is a modern theme with blue shade with nature background. Here we kept simple, easy, and minimal design.
Hope you like it <3!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Neelisha Patil
Neelisha Patil

More by Neelisha Patil

View profile
    • Like