CRM Dashboard - Managency V2

This is an e-commerce CRM Management Dashboard with team member cards showing some employee's and customer's avatars, names, positions, and profile progress. The cards can be filtered by team, position, etc. On the right, there is a profile section with profile stats.

Customers can now facilitate all business operations from a single admin panel, they'll enjoy on-time delivery and first-rate support.

Feel free to give me some feedback.🙌💝

I am available for UI/UX projects!

Remote/Project Base/Full-time position

Work Inquiries🔥: gfxgeeky@gmail.com

Instagram | UpLabs | Behance