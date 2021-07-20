Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daffa Nauransyah

Agency - Landing page

Daffa Nauransyah
Daffa Nauransyah
  • Save
Agency - Landing page web landingpage webdesign branding teamdesign studio studiodesign agency
Download color palette

Hello everyone, happy Tuesday! how are you today?

Another exploration of the landing page concept is Agency working on several design categories. Hope you guys like it.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comments section!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to follow

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Daffa Nauransyah
Daffa Nauransyah

More by Daffa Nauransyah

View profile
    • Like