Branding Concept - Charlotte Kane Photography

This is a brand I made from scratch - treated like a real client with a genuine background and story. I wanted this brand to be a higher-end yet down-to-earth branding concept that was evident in the color pallet and brand symbols.
- Logo Design
- Illustration
- Typography Pairings
- Color Pallet
Love this branding concept? Please let me know!
Interested in working with me? Feel free to reach out and have a chat about what I can do for your brand!