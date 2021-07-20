Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sydnee Lujan

Branding Concept - Charlotte Kane Photography

design vector logo graphic design branding
This is a brand I made from scratch - treated like a real client with a genuine background and story. I wanted this brand to be a higher-end yet down-to-earth branding concept that was evident in the color pallet and brand symbols.

- Logo Design
- Illustration
- Typography Pairings
- Color Pallet

Love this branding concept? Please let me know!
Interested in working with me? Feel free to reach out and have a chat about what I can do for your brand!

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
