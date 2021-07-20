Cargo Transport - Logo Design Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi everyone! Today I designed a logo exploration for a logistics management and cargo shipping company. The logo concept is an element of the road, the letter c and the right direction as a journey. The logo can also develop into a pattern that can convey a brand vibe out there.
