Case Study - Hotel Booking app concept

Hi there 🖐 This Shot is about a Hotel booking app that includes 5 screens ( include onboarding page ) and in this case study, I learn more about auto layout. So that's all for today. Thanks for watching and give it Upvote if you like it 😊 Follow me on : instagram : Michael Stevanus • Ui designer (@ui_bymichael) • Instagram photos and videos Uplabs : Michael Stevanus Hartono - UpLabs Dribbble : Ui by Michael | Dribbble