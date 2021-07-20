Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Illustration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here’s my third favorite skincare brand - Laneige 🙌
Just note that this isn’t an ad. It’s just my passion project around the products I love 💜 One of my big dreams is to create fun illustration like this for beauty brands so I’m creating the very job I want to be hired for ⭐️
I wanted to illustrate the feeling of hydration with a summer vibe 😎 I’ve experimented with different textures here (than what I usually use) and I think I like how it turned out.