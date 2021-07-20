Sonia Yim

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Illustration

Here’s my third favorite skincare brand - Laneige 🙌⁣⁣

Just note that this isn’t an ad. It’s just my passion project around the products I love 💜 One of my big dreams is to create fun illustration like this for beauty brands so I’m creating the very job I want to be hired for ⭐️ ⁣⁣
I wanted to illustrate the feeling of hydration with a summer vibe 😎 I’ve experimented with different textures here (than what I usually use) and I think I like how it turned out.

