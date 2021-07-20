Esmeralda Cafe Co. Branding Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
More of the Esmeralda Cafe Co. branding concept up close. I loved working with this font and illustrating the brandmark!
- Brand Logo
- Color Pallet
- Illustration/Brandmark
Interested in bringing your brand to life with a graphic designer like me? Feel free to reach out!