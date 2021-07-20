Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sydnee Lujan

Bianca Lauren Hair Studio Design

Sydnee Lujan
Sydnee Lujan
  • Save
Bianca Lauren Hair Studio Design vector print design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Business Card design for a brand I came up with. Wanted to go with a high-end, groovy studio that would fit in nicely in the South.

- Brand Logo
- Brand Pattern
- Typography Pairings
- Color Pallet

Interested in bringing your brand to life with a graphic designer like me? Feel free to reach out!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Sydnee Lujan
Sydnee Lujan

More by Sydnee Lujan

View profile
    • Like