Bianca Lauren Hair Studio Design

Business Card design for a brand I came up with. Wanted to go with a high-end, groovy studio that would fit in nicely in the South.
- Brand Logo
- Brand Pattern
- Typography Pairings
- Color Pallet
Interested in bringing your brand to life with a graphic designer like me? Feel free to reach out!