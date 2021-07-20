Spikey Sanju
THISUX - Design Agency

Mail Client App

Spikey Sanju
THISUX - Design Agency
Spikey Sanju for THISUX - Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Mail Client App message email design website application concept web design chat app typography uxdesign minimal clean components mail app mail client mail ui ux web app mail box
Download color palette
  1. Mail app redesign.mp4
  2. Mail App Client.png

In @thisux I've been working on this beautiful mail client app from design to development 🥳

Have any feedback?
Hit "L" if you like it 😍

Does this look awesome to you?
Got an App/Website Idea? Let's connect ; )

DM us 👇
spikeysanju@thisux.in

Checkout our portfolio

Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub

Thanks for stopping by. 
Have amazing day folks :)

Mail App Client.png
700 KB
Download
Mail app redesign.mp4
4 MB
Download
THISUX - Design Agency
THISUX - Design Agency
All in one agency with incredible design & development cycle
Hire Us

More by THISUX - Design Agency

View profile
    • Like